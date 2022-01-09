Dexter: New Blood season 2: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes

As we prepare to dive into the big finale tonight, if course makes sense to raise the question: Will there be a Dexter: New Blood season 2 renewal at Showtime? Or, are we officially at the end of the road here?

We don’t think we have to tell you at this point that there’s a demand to get more of the Michael C. Hall series a little bit down the road. This was an instant hit from the moment it premiered and by and large, we’d argue that it was well-received in a better way than the final three or four seasons of the original. It also proved to be a huge asset for the network as they launched their new show Yellowjackets — people subscribed for one show and ended up watching the other. Since then, Yellowjackets has been renewed for a season 2.

We do think that the interest is there in a season 2; however, the question remains the story. We’ll find out courtesy of the finale if there’s any more story to be told. From the start New Blood was billed as a limited series, with the claim being that we’d get some sort of closure that we did not have with the original show. That may have been the priority here as opposed to something that could air on Showtime for many more years.

Provided that Dexter and/or Harrison are alive, we’ll always think that there’s a path to the future. It will mostly come down to figuring out the right idea, but we wouldn’t expect more episodes to come out soon. The earliest we could theoretically expect anything more is the tail end of this year, though a 2023 start feels more feasible.

Do you want to see a Dexter: New Blood season 2 renewal happen?

