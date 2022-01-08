This Is Us season 6 episode 2 photo: What is Nicky up to?

For those who have not heard the news as of yet, This Is Us season 6 episode 2 is going to be a heck of a spotlight on Nicky Pearson.

What do we know is coming? At the start of this episode, Griffin Dunne’s character is going to be heading off on a journey with Rebecca and Miguel. She encouraged him to take the risk and try to reconnect with Sally, and they are all off to make that happen. The title of “One Giant Leap” is a reference to the previous Nicky-centric episode “One Small Step…,” and it’s going to be quite a journey seeing where things head for the character.

What’s going on in the photo above? That’s something that is fun to speculate about. Nicky is clearly at a store trying to do something, whether it be ask for directions or maybe find some sort of gift to present to Sally when he arrives. We wonder if the guy he’s talking to is actually her husband or someone else in her life, since we wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a big twist in this episode.

Do we hope that Nicky finds the past love of his life and they go off into the sunset together? Sure, but we also know that This Is Us often presents unconventional love stories. It would not surprise us at all if the character ends up meeting someone else along the way and that person ends up being his future wife. We know that he gets married at some point before Kate does for the second time; the major question at the moment is who he gets married to.

