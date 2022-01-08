The Boys season 3: Key dates to know in advance of premiere

In case you did not know as of yet, The Boys season 3 is coming to Amazon Prime in June! We know that’s still a ways away but based on what we’ve seen from the streaming service, they’ll do some stuff to tide us over along the way.

Today, what we’ve got for you is rather important: All the important dates you need to know from premiere to the epic finale.

In a post on Twitter at the bottom of this article, the show’s official account revealed a whole host of important dates beyond just the three-episode premiere on the third. There are eight episodes this season as a whole, with the finale set for July 8. (You’re also going to want to mark down June 24 for one of the most-anticipated episodes ever, clearly inspired by an event in the comics.)

Based on what we’ve heard so far about The Boys season 3, one of the major themes is going to be celebrity and how people react to it. This has been around from the start of this show on some level, as we’ve seen Homelander be idolized despite being an awful human being. There are public and private versions of Supes and unfortunately, most people aren’t aware of the latter.

In particular, this theme is going to be explored through Jensen Ackles’ new character of Soldier Boy, a guy who was one of the first celebrity Supes out there. What is he really like? We’re going to find out.

More dates for ya to put in a planner, carve into your wall, however you remember something important: June 3 – Episodes 301-303

June 10 – Episode 304

June 17 – Episode 305

June 24 – Herogasm

July 1 – Episode 307

July 8 – Season 3 finale pic.twitter.com/Tj3bdiFwMH — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) January 7, 2022

