Call the Midwife season 11 episode 2 promo: Where is Miss Higgins?

Tomorrow night on BBC One you will have a chance to see Call the Midwife season 11 episode 2, but why not wait to get a preview now?

Below, you can get a small look at what lies ahead courtesy of the folks at BBC One, and there are going to be a lot of issues ahead throughout all of Poplar. Take, for example, a scabies outbreak causing a great deal of trouble as some of the nurses do what they can to get the word out. We imagine that there will be by-committee approach to keeping everyone safe, but also a rather bumpy road.

Of course, we still think that the biggest question worth asking right now is simply this: Where is Miss Higgins? Shelagh is asking around for her whereabouts and based on what we see here, nobody quite knows where she is! She’s been a great character ever since she first came on board and with that in mind, we’re hoping that there’s nothing serious going on here. This show has enough heartbreak elsewhere; we don’t need to add to it with something more with this character now.

Based on the extended synopsis for episode 2, it does seem as though there are problems ahead:

It’s May 1967 and Trixie (Helen George) and Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) put their training into action as they join Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) at the monthly cytology clinic in the Iris Knight Institute.

While Trixie tries to calm an anxious patient, Sister Frances examines a young, newly married woman who presents some troubling symptoms.

Lucille (Leonie Elliott) helps support a single mother through her fourth pregnancy and intervenes when local authorities question her capabilities as a mother. When Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen) has a traumatic experience, the team at Nonnatus House rally round to support her.

Meanwhile, Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) and Shelagh (Laura Main) take the lead in the fight against a scabies epidemic, which has quickly engulfed Poplar.

Outbreaks, disappearances and mother troubles…#CallTheMidwife. Continues Sunday at 8pm on @BBCOne xx

