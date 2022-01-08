Euphoria season 2 premiere spoilers: Rue and Jules’ reunion

Tomorrow night on HBO the Euphoria season 2 premiere is poised to air, and we hope that it’s every bit as spectacular as we hope. It’s been a long time coming to get to this point and we know that the story will likely hit the ground running.

For Rue and Jules, they’re going to need to figure out where they stand with each other in the wake of season 1 plus the specials that we saw in late 2020/early 2021. The title for the premiere episode is “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door,” and the newly-released synopsis offers up at least a small look into what’s to come:

Rue and Jules cross paths for the first time since Christmas as East Highland rings in the new year.

What happens between these two is the show’s great mystery. When they are together and happy, there is an element of joy that Rue feels nowhere else. However, there’s also risk since the season 1 finale caused Zendaya’s character greater heartbreak than ever before. We’re talking here about someone who has a good many demons and there’s always going to be that risk that she falls back into old patterns.

Elsewhere in this episode, we imagine that there’s going to be a chance to see a lot more of other characters who haven’t been around in this story for a good while. Euphoria the original series was somewhat of an ensemble, even if Rue is at the center of most things. We imagine that season 2 will continue to paint a picture of what it’s like to be young in a difficult world where there is chaos and enormous pain all around you.

