Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11 promo: Danny meets ‘Jimmy Buffett’

In just a matter of days Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11 will be airing on CBS, and this one looks like a lot of fun.

Want some more evidence of that? Then just take a look at the promo below! “On the Arm” is going to be an installment with some drama for sure, but we can’t help if most of our attention is geared towards its primary point of comedy: A fake Jimmy Buffett fooling Danny Reagan.

Apparently, Danny sees who he thinks is the “Margaritaville” singer at the bar and decides that he wants to pay for his tab. However, later on he finds out the truth that this is some dude from Georgia who has been running around pretending to be him. Having the real Buffett play the character is another part of what makes all of this funny, and we wonder if this case is going to be so much more complicated than it seems at first.

There’s one other question that we have from watching this that’s a little more under-the-radar: What are Danny and Baez doing when they see “Jimmy” at the bar? The two are dressed up and drinking what appears to be some nice wine at a fancy restaurant. Are they on some sort of undercover mission, a date, or just some celebration between friends? It’s probably not a date, since it’s been noted in the past that there are no plans to “go there” for these characters. Still, it’s clearly something to think about over the next few days — even if the two are just hanging out, it’s nice to see Danny get some time away from the job. (We say this, and watch this be connected to the job somehow.)

What do you most want to see on Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11?

