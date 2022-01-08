I Know What You Did Last Summer canceled at Amazon, no season 2

Based on the latest news from Amazon, it looks like I Know What You Did Last Summer has come and gone with the seasons.

According to a new report from Deadline, the streaming service is opting to move forward with another batch of episodes of the show, a reboot-of-sorts of the property that started as a book before it went on to become a box-office hit. The first season did have a relatively self-contained story, so at least this is an instance where there’s some element of closure here for people who watched.

However, we do think this serves as yet another reminder that sometimes, rebooting properties don’t always work out in the end. They often are able to garner attention from the get-go, but the tricky thing with nostalgia sometimes is that it comes with impossible expectations. Sometimes, you get a show like Cobra Kai that manages to work even in spite of whatever reservations are out there. However, the majority of the time you see shows get canceled far earlier than you would initially expect.

Ultimately, though, we expect that there will be more reboots/revivals attempted, whether they be at Amazon or some other places. In this era of hyper-competition among a lot of networks and streaming services, it’s difficult to find original properties that can stand out from the pack. Because of that, you have to do whatever you can to attract attention to your service.

No matter what, let’s hope these actors get some other projects; beyond just that, we want to see Amazon do what they can to stay in the horror/suspense business. There are a lot of other properties out there that are worth diving into and it does feel like there’s room for a breakout hit to come from this space.

What do you think about I Know What You Did Last Summer being canceled at Amazon?

Do you wish that it had another season?

