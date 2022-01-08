The Blacklist season 9 episode 8 spoilers: How will Ressler move forward?

As we move into The Blacklist season 9 episode 8 this Thursday, we tend to think there has to be some carryover from episode 7 for Donald Ressler.

After all, think about what happened for Ressler at Liz’s grave. Perhaps for the first time he came to full terms with her death, while also still realizing that he wasn’t quite over what happened. He still yearned to see her and be around her, and we imagine him visiting her moving forward to talk about his adventures.

Moving forward, do we expect that an emotional burden will be lifted on Ressler? Absolutely, but that does not mean that he is cured of all of his demons. Be prepared for his struggle to stay sober to be a main part of the narrative moving forward. He may want to be better there, both for himself and for his career, but doing so is not all that easy. We almost wonder if he’ll have to go off and get actual treatment for a little while.

As for whether or not we could see Lauren and her son Theo on the show again moving forward, we’re rather doubtful about that at the moment. As of right now, it feels like their point was to show Ressler in the past that he could care for other people again. Now that he realizes that, he can move forward. Maybe he’ll still think about them, but we don’t know if he’d mix them up in his life now that he is an FBI agent again.

What do you most want to see from Ressler moving into The Blacklist season 9 episode 8?

