Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 spoilers: More tension ahead!

We know that the premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 is still a number of months away, but clearly, we’re still ready for more!

The first season ended, after all, in a really dramatic fashion, with Raq trying to send Kanan out of town after the chaos surrounding trying to take out Malcolm Howard. What Raq may not recognize as of yet is how the detective is actually doing, and based on all the loose ends out there, things are going to get extraordinarily messy; not only that, but there may be more tension between mother and son than ever before.

Watch our latest Power Book III: Raising Kanan video! Take a look below to get a few more thoughts all about the epic finale. After you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are more updates coming you don’t want to miss, including other thoughts on Book II.

Speaking in a brand-new interview over at Deadline, showrunner Sascha Penn made it clear that whatever tension is there between these characters is only going to escalate:

“The relationship between Raq and Kanan becomes increasingly complicated … This show is about this collision of family and business. That is the tension for Raq: Being a mother and then running [her] own business.”

Penn also noted that Howard is going to get even more mixed up in the drama moving forward, and we can’t imagine how Kanan will feel if he ever learns all of the truth about his past.

We know where the story of Kanan Stark ends up, and you would think that, in theory, that would strip the show of some of its drama. Yet, that hasn’t happened as of yet. There are still so many things about Kanan that we don’t know and because of that, every part of this story on some level still feels refreshing and new.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







