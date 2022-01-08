Is 1883 new this weekend on Paramount+ with season 1 episode 4?

Is 1883 new this weekend on Paramount+? Are we going to have a chance to see season 1 episode 4 sooner rather than later?

Last week, we know full well that there was an abundance of confusion when it comes to the show’s future. After all, we expected season 1 episode 4 to arrive and instead, the streaming service uploaded a behind-the-scenes special. Because of this, we’d understand if those out there were still confused or concerned that it’s still in repeats.

Luckily, here is where we come bearing some good news: You’re going to have a chance to see episode 4 in just under 24 hours! This is an episode titled “The Crossing,” one that will feature the Duttons and the rest of the wagons doing their part to make it through a really dangerous situation. For more insight on that, check out the season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

The group faces the harrowing task of crossing the river with their wagons and supplies. Thomas and Noemi grow closer.

One of the important things to remember with 1883 is that Taylor Sheridan is going to take his time with the journey. We know already that at least some characters eventually make it up to Montana to what we know as the Dutton Ranch. The first season is going to be largely all about how they make it there … and who they lose along the way. There are so many stories left to tell, and so much trouble that they’re going to encounter.

We also tend to believe that there’s going to be real time spent on trying to make this crossing happen, largely because this was no easy thing back in the 19th century. You’re having to get heavy wagons across a dangerous body of water, while also making sure both the people, the animals, and the supplies are safe. Not all of these people are exactly experienced in any of this!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 1883 right now

What do you most want to see on 1883 season 1 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







