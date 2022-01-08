When Calls the Heart season 9 tease: Erin Krakow & the ADR process!

As we get closer to the When Calls the Heart season 9 premiere, let’s go ahead and share another update behind the scenes!

The post on Instagram below features none other than Erin Krakow front and center, as she seems to be doing a little bit of work in the ADR booth. For those who aren’t altogether aware at the moment, ADR work involves you going in and recording lines that, for whatever reason, were not captured on set. Sometimes it’s because a character was off-screen when the line was read; at other points, there may have been some reason why a line didn’t work on set. This is around when this work is done, right in the middle of the editing process.

For the time being, we imagine that Hallmark is getting together some sort of trailer that they’ll release over the next several weeks. As noted previously we know that the show is premiering a little bit later than usual, but there is a pretty specific reason for that. Clearly, the network does not want to end up airing opposite the Winter Olympics or some of the other big events that are coming over the course of February.

At the forefront of these upcoming episodes will be, once more, the relationship between Elizabeth and Lucas, not that this should be much of a surprise. However, don’t expect everything to be all sorts of sunshine and roses here. You can expect a reasonable about of conflict as they work to navigate their relationship; also, there’s a chance that some of Lucas’ past could end up playing some sort of role in the present. This is to go along with everything else that actively happens in Hope Valley week in and week out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart

What do you want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates all about the show. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







