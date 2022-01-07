Yellowjackets season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

As you prepare yourself for Yellowjackets season 1 episode 9 this weekend, let’s just say the carnage is hitting yet another level.

Ever since the start of the season, we’ve seen the team do whatever they can to find a way to survive — of course, going to lengths that few would have expected. There’s no denying that the show is brutal, but also addictive. It’s also managed to make both time periods each compelling in their own right.

Before we dive too much further, why don’t you check out the Yellowjackets season 1 episode 9 synopsis? It does a good job of setting the stage:

You are cordially invited to The Doomcoming. On the brink of death, the Yellowjackets opt to throw one last rager before careening into oblivion. An increasingly paranoid Shauna struggles between keeping her cool and being Shauna.

Shauna’s paranoia in the present may be the most compelling part of that storyline. After all, remember for a moment that even in the pilot, she was concerned about people learning too much. We’ve seen that escalate virtually all season, so how far is she willing to go at this point? We’re getting close to the 25-year mark, and that could serve as the culmination of the story.

Back in the past, the main push for the series is just how far certain characters will go! We know already that several of them survive, so that isn’t so much the mystery. In the case of the Doomcoming, you’re left to wonder just how they don’t end up dying. Something happens here to cause a pretty dramatic turn.

We know already that there’s a season coming to Showtime, so you don’t have to worry about that. Instead, you can just focus on the fates of certain characters.

