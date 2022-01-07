Chicago Fire season 10 spoilers: Will we learn more about Pelham?

Pelham has to be one of the more polarizing characters in the world of Chicago Fire, and there are many different reasons for that. Many of them have to do with Stella. We want to see her move up the ranks, but at the same time we’re fascinated by this character. When the dust settles, we ultimately wouldn’t mind seeing a little bit more of him down the road.

So are we going to get Brett Dalton around for the rest of the season? For the time being, that’s not 100% clear. However, show executive producer Derek Haas told TVLine in a new interview that there is some story that will be explored moving forward:

“We’re going to look into more of why he was floating for as long as he was, and that story is just beginning … here are some enemies out there who were perfectly content to keep him out of the permanent leadership position. So that’s going to bring in the whole house.”

What we also wonder with this is whether or not some of these “enemies” could also eventually come at Boden for bringing him on to a larger position in the first place. We’ve seen a lot how politics work within this world already, and it often involves a good deal of intimidation and people trying to show just how “strong” they are. Everyone likes to have control, and maybe the problem for Pelham is that he never allowed someone that level of authority over him.

Of course, that part of the equation is pure speculation, but we’ll see where things go through the rest of the season. The great thing about Dalton is that he can tackle nuanced characters with ease; we saw plenty of that over on Agents of SHIELD for many seasons.

