Search Party season 6: Is it renewed or canceled at HBO Max?

Following the big premiere today on HBO Max, are you hoping to see a Search Party season 6 renewal? Or, is this the end of the road?

We can absolutely understand why you would want more of this show, largely because it’s the sort of program that constantly finds ways to reinvent itself. It’s funny, it’s dark, and it’s also stuffed full of surprises a lot of the time.

Unfortunately, we have reached the end of this particular journey. At the time of this writing, the show is set to end with season 5. This is not a blindside by any means, as it was first announced months ago. We’ve had time for a little while to prepare for the end, and we’re sure that the cast and crew has also taken its time in order to process and prepare for the goodbye.

In a lot of ways, we’re grateful that Search Party had the run that it did, especially when you think about just how strange a journey that it had over the past several years. It started off over on TBS before eventually making the move to HBO Max and while there, it had to figure out how to precisely keep an audience there. This can be a rocky transition but ultimately, the show found a way to figure things out.

At the moment, we’d say ultimately that the best thing we can hope for is that this cast gets an opportunity to do some other things on the streaming service. When you have talented people, we of course would like for there to be in as many different things as possible.

In the end, let’s all just enjoy this final batch of episodes, and also hope that it ends in a way that feels satisfying enough for us to look back at it fondly.

