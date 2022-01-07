Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS, back from hiatus with season 4?

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Have we made it to the other side of the holiday hiatus with more season 4 goodness? As you would imagine, there’s a lot of great stuff to get into here.

Of course, the first thing that we have to do here is share the good news! You’ve waited long enough to see season 4 episode 10 on the air and ultimately, you’ll see it in a matter of hours. “Dream Lover” is going to be a fantastic hour of TV, and one that should give us a dive into Higgins subconscious while at the same time also a case about love potentially gone wrong.

For all of the details, be sure to check out the sneak peek below plus the attached synopsis:

“Dream Lover” – When a woman hires Magnum and Higgins to locate a man she met briefly at a coffee shop and felt a spark with, they learn that he is hiding a big secret. Also, Higgins keeps a secret of her own after she has a romantic dream about Magnum, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Jan. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

It remains to be seen if this episode is going to be mark some big-time romantic development in the future of Magnum and Higgins. However, we can’t sit here and deny that on paper, it feels like this episode could really transformative in at least how the latter feels. If she does realize that there are romantic feelings there, she has to then determine what to do about it. This isn’t the first episode where there have been a few subtle hints; we’ve seen a little bit of this play out over time.

