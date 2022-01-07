Nancy Drew season 3 episode 11 spoilers: ‘The Spellbound Juror’

Want to know more of what’s ahead on Nancy Drew season 3 episode 11? Let’s just say this episode could bring a whole new perspective to jury duty. The title for this episode is “The Spellbound Juror,” and we can tell you in advance that things are gonna get weird.

Before we go too much further here, we suggest that you check out the full Nancy Drew season 3 episode 11 synopsis with some more insight all about what’s coming up next:

TENSION – While serving on a jury, Nick (Tunji Kasim) realizes that one of his fellow jurors may be the next target of the Frozen Hearts Killer as Carson (Scott Wolf) goes to court against his new girlfriend, D.A. Jean Rosario (guest star Erica Sera). In the aftermath of recent romantic turns, the Drew Crew (Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon) deals with tensions of their own. Also starring Riley Smith. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Celine Geiger (#311). Original airdate 1/14/2022. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

The fact that the Frozen Hearts Killer is still going is a real testament to how far the writers are going to ensure that this story delivers a satisfying conclusion. It’s also a chance for a lot of characters to converge in some pretty interesting ways. For example, you’ve got Carson going to court at the same time that Nick is serving, and ultimately, we have a feeling that the end results here could be jaw dropping.

While it may be true that the Drew Crew is taking care of a lot of stuff tied to romance right now, we have a feeling that there’s a lot more coming beyond just yet. Go ahead and prepare accordingly.

