Power Book IV: Force teaser yet again hypes up big January 10 date

We know that the Power Book IV: Force premiere is going to be coming on Starz before too long — not only that, but a trailer may be coming soon!

Yesterday, we wrote about what looks to be one of the first teasers for the upcoming Joseph Sikora series — it’s one that featured a phone number and if you call it, you get a message from Tommy itself! It’s one that mentions that something big is dropping on January 10. We like to think it’s an official trailer, mostly because we haven’t seen anything in that department as of yet.

Below, you can see another teaser hyping up that very thing, with Tommy’s iconic car at the center of it. We’re anticipating that we’ll have a chance to see plenty of him driving around in it during the new series, though in a very different neck of the woods in Chicago. Much of Force could revolve around the new life that the character builds for himself, plus all of the various trials and tribulations that come along with that. He’s going to have to rebuild from scratch, and that’s something he never had to do since his early days with Ghost.

Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that this show lives up to a lot of the hype; it’s easily the most anticipated of any of the shows within this franchise, and that of course means more expectations.

If you haven’t called the number before, just do it — even if we’ve already spoiled the contents here, we still like to think it’s fun.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book IV: Force moving forward?

