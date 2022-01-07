Shark Tank: Snactiv, Candi, Black Sands Entertainment, & Kevin Hart!

Tonight on Shark Tank you’re going to be seeing Snactiv, Cardi, Black Sands Entertainment, Smart Tire Company, and a surprise guest! Kevin Hart will be the guest Shark entering the episode, and he’s about as famous as anyone who’s been on the show.

Below, we’ve got both a promo for this episode and links to all of the products featured. Before we get to any of that, though, let’s go ahead and share the official synopsis:

“1312” – Kevin Hart—actor, investor and entrepreneur—brings his unique perspective and desire to inspire the country’s sharpest entrepreneurs in an all-new episode. First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Los Angeles, California, who pitch their fun tool that takes snacking to the next level. Entrepreneurs from Los Angeles, California, introduce their out-of-this-world product made from space-age materials that they hope will replace a goods patented before the lightbulb; while entrepreneurs from Flossmoor, Illinois, present their online social network that allows fans to have a real connection with their favorite celebrities and influencers. Entrepreneurs from Middletown, Delaware, and Vancouver, British Columbia, hope their independent Black content book publishing company will help change the way people learn about African history on an all-new episode of “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, JAN. 7 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.

The Smart Tire Company – It’s true that on the surface, nobody has reinvented the tire in a rather long time. This could be where this company enters the picture. They are bringing out a revolutionary sort of tire made using NASA technology, one that can create a more eco-friendly alternative that is safe, durable, airless, and never goes flat.

Candi – There are going to be easy comparisons made between this company and Cameo. However, while the latter allows fans to get pre-recorded video messages from celebrities, Candi offers them the chance to have a live, face-to-face conversation. Nothing is pre-recorded. They have a decent number of familiar faces on board but with a company like this, it’s all about the roster.

Black Sands Entertainment – We don’t see many ventures like this in the Tank, and they are a Black-owned comic-book and animation company that works to shine more of a light on African history with bold, powerful stories. From our vantage point, they could benefit from getting multiple Sharks on board since this company could eventually encompass many different things.

Snactiv – Maybe this isn’t a product that will completely revolutionize the world, but it could easily revolutionize how you snack. It’s an attachment you put on your finger and it allows you to put up and eat snacks without ever getting your hands messy. As someone who loves Cheetos and other messy snacks, this actually feels rather useful!

The man, the myth, the hart. We love hearing @KevinHart4real's story! Catch him in the tank tomorrow at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/brsuDOYE41 — Shark Tank (@ABCSharkTank) January 6, 2022

