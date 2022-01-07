The Blacklist season 9 episode 8 photo: Reddington, back in focus

For those of you who missed a lot of Raymond Reddington on this past episode of The Blacklist season 9, here is where we come bearing good news! James Spader will be back front and center for much of Thursday’s episode 8, and we have more photographic proof of this above!

Here, you can see Reddington having an important conversation of some sort with Mierce Xiu, one of the two women who have supported the character for much of the season so far. What’s going on here? There’s a chance that there is some sort of conflict here, but we recognize that photos can often be misleading and can lead you down the wrong road.

The one thing that can be said with total certainty is that this episode is going to allow us to understand better what’s coming on the other side of Dembe’s betrayal. If you remember, it looks as though he allowed Liz to read the letter prior to her death, which would explain why she wasn’t able to kill Reddington as he once requested. Dembe may have done this for a pretty simple reason in wanting to look out for her humanity. However, at the same exact time Reddington values loyalty without questions. We know what happened with Mr. Kaplan. For years he viewed Dembe as one of his closest allies; that could make the pain here exponentially greater.

Rest assured that there is going to be a chance to learn more about Dembe’s side of things; however, you could be stuck waiting until episode 9 for that.

