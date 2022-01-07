Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Are you going to have a chance to check out season 5 episode 10 on the air? We know there’s a lot of exciting stuff you’ll be seeing here … but do you have to wait for it?

Even though both Magnum PI and Blue Bloods are both back on the air tonight, the Shemar Moore drama will not be joining them. What’s the reason for that? It’s as simple as the fact that SWAT is now over on Sunday nights, where it will be for the remainder of the season. This move allows Undercover Boss to be on Fridays in its old timeslot. While personally we would’ve much preferred getting a little bit more SWAT in this spot, these are all network decisions.

When the show does come back this weekend, it’s going to be with a story titled “Three Guns” that is both exciting and dangerous at the same time. The promo below gives you a sense of the heightened danger and beyond just that, we also have the official SWAT season 5 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Three Guns” – The SWAT team partners with the DEA to locate stolen rocket launchers smuggled into Los Angeles, high-power weapons with new technology capable of cutting through armored tanks. Also, a personal issue for Tan arises when a colleague is hurt in the field; Hondo’s inquiry into the arrest of a homeless veteran for Leroy (Michael Beach), Darryl’s father, sparks an idea for a new policing initiative; and Luca suspects the mother of his mentee, Kelly (Angelica Scarlet Johnson), wants to date him, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, Jan. 9 (10:30-11:30 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Michael Beach guest stars as Leroy, Hondo’s childhood friend and Darryl’s father. Angelica Scarlet Johnson, daughter of series star Kenny Johnson, returns as Kelly, Luca’s mentee.

