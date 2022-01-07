NCIS season 19 episode 11: Where’s the first promo for ‘All Hands’?

We’re a few days removed from NCIS season 19 episode 10 airing on CBS, so where is some of the first new regarding episode 11? For one reason or another, the network has kept a lot under wraps in regards to “All Hands.” There’s no synopses yet, and the same goes for there being no promo.

When it comes to the former, the ball is really in the network’s court for when they want to release more details. When it comes to a promo, however, it’s easier to have a slightly better sense of things.

If we are meant to look at the way that CBS typically releases information for their upcoming episodes, it’s fair to expect some video footage for “All Hands” to surface on Monday night. As for what’s in that promo, we imagine that there’s going to be some sort of focus on the case to come, but not so in-depth that your jaw hits the ground. We’re currently in the midst of a big time case-of-the-week groove for this show, and we’ve yet to see any indication as to when that’s going to change.

Do we think that we’ll get a few longer arcs at some point this season? Probably, but it may not happen until closer to the spring. At this point, we’re not getting a sense that the folks behind the scenes are all that eager to rush anything along; they’d rather get back into a rhythm with some of their new characters on board.

What do you want to see on NCIS season 19 episode 11, let alone what’s coming up later?

