Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Lorenzo’s homecoming

After an extended hiatus Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6 is set to arrive on Starz this weekend. Are you ready to dive into this world all over again?

From the outside looking in this episode looks like a game-changer, and not just because Tariq is currently behind bars. It’s also because Lorenzo is out of prison for the first time ever on the show, and we tend to think he’s going to work hard to make his presence known.

In a sneak peek below for this upcoming episode (via PopSugar), you can see that Lorenzo’s going to get a warm welcome from all three of his children back at home. Diana’s prepared for him his favorite blueberry waffles; meanwhile, Dru and Cane are working to pull some of his old clothes out from the garage — not that all of them are still in fashion. Lorenzo’s just happy to be out and with his family, and he claims that he wants everything to go back to how it once was.

Of course, it makes sense that Lorenzo would want this, given that he probably spent all of his time behind bars missing the life that he had beforehand. Yet, he’s gonna realize that it’s hard to just make things as they used to be, given that so much of the family has adapted to his absence. This is without even mentioning the fact that Monet actually wants to be with Mecca, but she’s somewhat hamstrung now because Diana working to get her dad back on the outside.

