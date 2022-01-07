Dexter: New Blood season 2: Could we expect renewal news on Sunday?

As we prepare for the finale this weekend, of course we’re sitting back and thinking about a Dexter: New Blood season 2.

Before we dive too deep into this article, of course we should point out how well-aware we are of what was said in advance of this season. There was very little in the way of public acknowledgement that this was anything other than a limited series. Going into it, the plan was for New Blood to have a clearly-defined beginning, middle, and end, and we do still think that is the case. The plan probably has not pivoted.

With that being said, we’d be stupid if we were to think that there have been zero behind-the-scenes discussions on the future of the series at this point. New Blood has shown itself to be enormously successful, and we think its presence in some way has also boosted Yellowjackets. That series has found itself in a good spot and now has a season 2 renewal; Dexter could be used to promote other shows down the road.

Depending on if Dexter survives (or if producers want to do a show about Harrison), there is a good chance that they’ll strongly consider a season 2. Yet, don’t expect a renewal this weekend. Since this was planned to be a separate entity, we don’t think more will be announced until there is a clearly-defined way to make it happen.

Of course, we are certainly down to be pleasantly surprised at some point down the road.

Do you want to see a Dexter: New Blood season 2 renewal happen?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for more updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

