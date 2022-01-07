The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: When will filming begin?

We know that there’s a lot of anticipation for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 to premiere on Hulu and eventually, it will arrive!

However, don’t expect it to be anytime soon. Even though we are months removed at present from the end of season 4, the Elisabeth Moss series has yet to formally start production. All indications, however, suggest that you will be seeing it formally start up over the next month and a half.

Most production indications we’ve seen suggest a late January/early February start, which means some of the winter/a good chunk of the spring will likely be spent filming and perfecting the latest batch of new episodes. This could put the series on a path to premiering this fall, depending on post-production concerns and also when Hulu wants it to end.

There’s also one other question to wonder entering season 5: Whether or not this is the final season. We know that we’re closer to the end right now than we are the beginning of this story, so that is definitely something to keep watch over. With the stakes being what they are and battle seemingly on the horizon, we imagine that we’re either at the beginning of the end for Gilead or at least somewhere close to it.

