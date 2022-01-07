The Boys season 3 premiere date, new teaser revealed

Rest assured, The Boys season 3 is coming in 2022 — you just may be waiting a little longer than you would like.

Today, the folks over at Amazon confirmed that the superhero series is currently poised to return on Friday, June 3. The first three episodes are poised to launch all at once and then after that, you’ll get new installments weekly leading up to the show’s finale on July 8.

So why the long wait between seasons? A lot of that could be due to the fact that The Boys has an incredibly long post-production window, one that is longer than the majority of other shows that are out there. Filming wrapped up last year, but there are a lot of special effects that need to be tightened up and perfected. We almost hope that there’s a season 4 announced over the next few months so production can get a head start on the future. (There have been rumors that another season is already in the works, but nothing there is confirmed.)

Below, you can see one of the latest teasers for what lies ahead and it’s a fun one — it’s short, but it serves as another great reminder of the awfulness that exists under Homelander’s terrible smile. It’s almost more confirmation that Starlight is shifting back more to her season 1 costume, which has been suggested in a number of other teases over the past little while. There are no major spoilers in here but hey, we’re still five months out — no reason to hurry things along.

