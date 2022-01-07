Magnum PI season 4 episode 10 sneak peek: A chat about lost loves

Magnum PI season 4 episode 10 is going to air on CBS tomorrow night, and in preparation, this new sneak peek should make you smile!

If you’ve read up on any of the promotional material leading up to “Dream Lover,” then you know that at some point early on in this episode, Higgins will have a romantic dream about Thomas Magnum. As you would imagine, that’s going to make things awkward. For starters, the two work together and there’s no getting away from him after the fact. Also, he’s got a girlfriend so it’s hard to act on any feelings, even if Higgins wanted to.

The video below only makes matters worse for Juliet. In this, Magnum decides that, in light of their new case, now is the time to tell Higgins all about the one who got away, a girl who he saw more than 20 years ago who he thought about the entirety of the summer. He then asked Higgins if there was someone she pined after but was never with — or even someone she had dreams about. That was a little too on the nose for her liking, and she took this as an opportunity to tell him to bugger off.

We do wonder if at some point in this episode, Higgins will confide in someone about this secret, even if it isn’t Magnum. We don’t exactly think this is when she’ll confess to having feelings for him, but could this put her on the road to something? We’ve still got a long way to go this season and we’ve already seen the creative team take their time here. We’re fine with that as someone still rooting for the two of them down the road … at least so long as we get to a great spot eventually.

