Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 11: ‘Burning with Rage Forever’

Following the first episode of 2022 tonight, Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 11 is poised to arrive on NBC next week. Do you want a few more details all about what you can expect to see?

This episode, titled “Burning with Rage Forever,” is striking based just on that alone. What could it mean? It’s not that easy to imagine a survivor saying this in the aftermath of an unspeakable assault or, in the case of the story to come, a parent who is horrified and irate after something happens to their child. For some more insight on how that could manifest itself in multiple ways, be sure to check out the full SVU season 23 episode 11 synopsis below:

01/13/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A boy disappears after meeting up with an online gamer. Benson suspects her son is being bullied. TV-14

The case of the week here should shine a light on the extremely dangerous nature of online gaming, where players can come on board anonymously and there often isn’t the right amount of oversight into what predators are saying and doing. By the time the authorities are involved, often it can be too late.

Kids being bullied, unfortunately, is something that has happened for generations, and it’s not an easy thing to handle. Benson probably knows just how hard it can be to get bullies to stop, especially when certain consequences could actually make things worse on Noah. As a parent, you want to do what you can to protect the person you love no matter what — even if sometimes it’s difficult to find the best immediate solution.

