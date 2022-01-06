Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? A season 2 BTS tease

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Are we going to have a chance to dive into the show’s season 2 future soon?

Of course, it goes without saying that we want to see the show back on the air. We’re on the other side of the holidays now and on some networks, that means new episodes are starting to populate the airwaves again.

Unfortunately, that is not 100% the case here. There is no new episode tonight, and there are still no plans for there to be more until the other side of the Winter Olympics. This is a strategic decision on the part of ABC to ensure that they have a lot of programming ready to go for the later part of their season; it also means they can air a number of Big Sky episodes with fewer interruptions, which we think is important to the long-term future.

So while you wait for the show to come back on the air, why not check out a new behind-the-scenes video! If you look below, you can see Wolf Legarski himself in John Carroll Lynch, alongside Romy Rosemont and Anja Savcic, do their part to show you what it’s like working on the show in costume. You also get a good sense of what the production does in order to shoot night scenes — sometimes, it’s as simple as a giant black cloak covering up most of the sunlight.

Our hope is that filming for Big Sky can continue both safely and productively moving forward, especially since some of its sister series on Thursday night are each facing their own fair share of trouble. In the event that you did not know already, both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 have shut down over an abundance of caution tied to virus cases.

What do you most want to see on Big Sky season 2 moving forward?

