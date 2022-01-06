Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC? The complicated future

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be getting a new installment of Station 19 to go along with it? We’re in the new year now, so of course it makes sense there would be a demand to see more of these shows on the air.

Without further ado here, let’s go ahead and kick things off by sharing some of the bad news: There is no new episode of Grey’s Anatomy on the air tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be one for the next several weeks. The same goes for Station 19. Both of these shows are off the air until we get around to following the Olympics, with the idea here being that they can return with a huge batch of episodes as opposed to having the run interrupted with repeats and the like.

Where things get a little more complicated with both of these shows, though, comes in a discussion of future airdates and the episode count. If you missed the news from earlier this week, both of these shows have temporarily suspended production out of an abundance of caution, due mostly to a spike in virus cases caused by the new variant. These are once again uncertain waters, especially since it’s not altogether clear as to when they will return or when the case numbers will start actually dropping. This version of the virus is far more easily transmissible, so there is going to be more risk with shooting at this given point in time.

If filming is stalled for a number of weeks on end, that’s when there is a chance we could see some alterations with the schedule. If not, we’re a little more confident that we’ll be able to see Grey’s Anatomy / Station 19 stick to their original plan.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now

What do you want to see on Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 when the two shows come back on the air?

Are you bummed that there is still a hiatus? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







