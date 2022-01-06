1883 season 1 spoilers: Rita Wilson appearing in Yellowstone prequel

While you wait for 1883 season 1 episode 4 to air on Paramount Network this weekend, why not check out some great guest-star news!

According to a new report coming in right now from Variety, you are going to have a chance to see Rita Wilson make an appearance on the Yellowstone prequel at some point in the near future. Her role is that of Carolyn, described by the site as “a storekeeper at Doan’s Crossing who helps Margaret (Faith Hill) decompress with some whiskey punch.”

So how did this guest spot come about/ We tend to think it’s similar to how Wilson’s famous husband Tom Hanks showed up a little bit earlier on in the season. The two have a close relationship with series stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and that enabled the Taylor Sheridan series to get them on board for small roles. We’ve already seen Hanks turn up, and if you can get an actor of his caliber to appear in anything, it is absolutely no small order. The same goes for getting Wilson, who is also an accomplished musician, on the same exact season.

1883 has already established itself as the most successful series in the history of Paramount+, and that’s in spite of it being on the air for only a matter of weeks. It’s a foregone conclusion that this show is going to have quite a long future ahead of it, and we’ll have to wait and see precisely what the streaming service announces.

In the interim, we’re happy to just have new episodes of 1883 back on the air after there was a brief, albeit surprising, hiatus this past weekend. We’re still trying to make heads or tails of why that wasn’t announced in advance.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 1883 right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to 1883 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







