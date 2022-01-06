Power Book IV: Force tease hypes up big January 10 reveal

If you’re ready to see something more from the world of Power Book IV: Force, then be sure to pay attention come Monday, January 10. After all, signs point to there being a big reveal of sorts on that day!

In a new post on Instagram below, the show posted a new teaser photo with a phone number. If you call it, you can get a voice message from none other than Tommy Egan himself. Within that, he mentions that something is dropping on January 10 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern — odds are, this is going to be a trailer for what lies ahead.

So far, the folks over at Starz have kept things rather hush-hush when it comes to the Joseph Sikora-led series, doing what they can in order to ensure that there isn’t a lot of info out there about it. What we know is that Tommy is going to wind up in Chicago and while there, he will immerse himself in a new sort of operation. Force feels fairly disconnected from the rest of the franchise, which makes sense when you consider that it’s in another place. We wouldn’t be surprised, though, if we do see a few characters turn up here and there — take, for example, 2-Bit. Maybe he’s going to show up at some point during this and at that point, we’ll understand more why he hasn’t been a part of Power Book II: Ghost at some point this season.

We just how that Force lives up to the hype — so far, it feels like the most-anticipated spin-off of anything in the Power universe.

