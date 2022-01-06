Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be seeing season 9 episode 7 finally on the air?

We know that the series has made you wait a while for this over the past several weeks, which is a shame since there have only been six episodes so far this season. Yet, this is where we can start to present a little bit of good news: There is a new installment right around the corner!

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below in the event you want to watch our most-recent episode review right now! After you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! That’s where there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

In the event that you did not know already, tonight’s new episode is titled “Between Sleep and Awake” and based on most indications we’ve got, it’s going to be a spotlight for Donald Ressler. We’re going to understand more of what happened to him following the death of Liz Keen and odds are, it will be polarizing. There are a lot of Ressler/Liz fans who could be happy for this spotlight, but we also know that not everyone is a huge fan of either this character or that relationship. Personally, though, we’re excited to understand better why he’s at the place he’s at now; this is a story that is a long time coming, and it should inform both him and everyone around him.

For a few more details, check out The Blacklist season 9 episode 7 synopsis:

01/06/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : In a series of flashbacks, Ressler recalls his actions in the aftermath of Elizabeth Keen’s death. TV-14

For those of you who are interested in getting more insight on Reddington and Dembe, rest assured that this will be coming over the next couple of weeks.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







