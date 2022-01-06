Chicago Fire season 10 pauses filming over positive tests

Last Wednesday, Chicago Fire season 10 became the latest network TV production to push back filming in the new year.

According to a report coming in from Deadline, the Dick Wolf firefighter drama made this decision after a series of positive tests in Zone A, which includes the cast as well as those who directly interact with them. The hope is that filming can resume at some point early next week.

Over the past few days, TV productions all over the country have been in flux due to the presence of the new variant. For many shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, and The Rookie, we saw things preemptively called off out of an abundance of caution. Meanwhile, some other shows like NCIS attempted to go back to work before a positive test caused them to go in a completely different direction for now. Everyone is just trying to deal with some of the new parameters here, however difficult that may be. We expect plenty of other shows out there to also have some sort of delay in production over the next little while; they’re fortunate if it doesn’t happen.

For now, we know there are still episodes of Chicago Fire to air over the next two weeks. It remains to be seen if this filming delay will end up impacting air dates down the road or the show’s overall episode order. In general, we know that many series have opted for shorter seasons since the start of the pandemic, and we wouldn’t be surprised if there was already some contingencies in place in the event that a positive test happened. At this point, productions have to be prepared for anything and everything under the sun now that we’re almost at the two-year anniversary of things initially shutting down.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates there that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







