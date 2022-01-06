Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10 sneak peek: Gormley has a black eye!

CBS has finally unveiled a sneak peek for Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10 airing tomorrow night, and let’s just say Frank’s in for a surprise.

This isn’t an altogether long sneak peek, and it seems to exist mostly for one purpose and one purpose only: Showing Sid Gormley with a black eye. All of Frank’s advisors walk in one right after the next, but the entire scene is building towards the big moment where Sid turns up for the first time. Frank gives him a snarky response to it, and them Gormley tries to play this off as though it’s not that much of a big deal at all.

Of course, isn’t anytime you get a black eye a big deal? Most of the time people don’t punch you in the face just because they feel like it. Within this episode we presume we’ll see what comes of this and how it impacts the story, not that we expect the full hour to center around it at all.

One of the things that Blue Bloods has always done a good job at is ensuring that characters like Gormley, Baker, and Garrett all feel as though they have full lives outside of the force, even if we don’t tend to hear about them all that much. The writers do recognize that they are popular characters and are a natural extension to the Reagan family at the center of everything. Sid’s gone through a lot over the past few years in particular, and we want to see the guy have some stable amount of happiness at some point this season.

Unfortunately for him, he probably won’t have it until this black eye is fully healed.

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

