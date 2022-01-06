Chicago PD season 9 episode 10: Makayla’s uncle arrives on the scene

For most of Chicago PD season 9 episode 10, we were waiting for the next dramatic twist — and hoping it wouldn’t devastate Ruzek and Burgess.

Unfortunately, here we are. At the end of the episode tonight, we learned that Makayla had spoken with her uncle, who had visited her at school. The moment that Adam learned that she had been talking to a strange man at school who was not a teacher, this obviously sent off a number of alarm bells. Through some standard police-work, it was determined that he was an uncle; from there, we then learned that he was going to fight for custody.

To think, this twist came about after Ruzek and Burgess spent most of this episode finding a way to be there for her long-term. Kim was worried that someday, he’d go off, find someone else, and start his own family and leave Makayla behind. She didn’t want to break her heart and had to figure out how to best establish boundaries. The situation they’d work out was that eventually, they’d get a three-bedroom apartment, all of them would live there together, and Ruzek would have more time to spend with her. Obviously, there are still a lot of questions about what the future for Adam and Kim would be down the road, but at least they could all be together and working in order to raise Makayla.

The situation as we see it moving forward could prove challenging; while Adam and Kim have gone through a lot since the start of the series, what we’re going to see for the two of them moving forward is a little bit different. This isn’t something that can be saved through their jobs; it’s also a situation where so many parts of their lives could be combed through.

