The Book of Boba Fett season 1 episode 3: More Black Krrsantan?

The Book of Boba Fett season 1 episode 3 is set to arrive on Disney+ next week, and following episode 2, we’re way more curious about the show’s ambition.

The main issue with the series premiere largely it being a victim of its own hype, in so many ways. With The Mandalorian you can argue that there was a little bit more of a blank slate. That’s not as much the case here with this show. You’ve got a lot of established lore already from the movies and various other tentacles of the greater Star Wars world, and that meant of course even higher expectations.

Episode 2 did a great job of making sure that Boba Fett the character ventured to some different places — and also contained some surprises! Take, for example, Black Krrsantan — a Wookie known best from the comic world. Can we see more of that character coming a little bit down the road? Does this mean that a character like Doctor Aphra could be in the cards in order to appear?

Disney+ does not tend to release a lot of details for upcoming episodes of their shows, so don’t be that shocked that they are doing the same thing for The Book of Boba Fett. Our feeling here mostly is that this story is going to be more of a slow build than The Mandalorian, doing its best in order to keep you guessing every single step of the way. The more that they are able to do this, more than likely the better off the end result is going to be. We of course also want more of The Mandalorian, but it’s going to take a lot of patience to get to the point where we see it back.

