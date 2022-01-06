Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6: The trouble ahead for Diana

As we look a little bit towards Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6, there are questions we could ask of a number of characters.

So, for the sake of this article, let’s have a discussion all about Diana? There are a few things to get into here as we look more towards the future.

Watch our latest Power Book II: Ghost video now! Take a look below to get some more insight on the most-recent episode of the show. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing any of them.

Diana’s whole story was basically set on fire at the end of the most-recent episode of the show, mostly in terms of how Tariq exposed that she’s the one who took the money. Basically, it’s Diana’s fault now that Lorenzo is out, and that’s going to cause Monet huge problems in her attempt to get back with Mecca.

As we get into the second half of this season, be prepared for Monet to be forced to see her daughter in a different light. This is not someone who wants to be protected; rather, she is eager to be a part of this world and make some moves of her own. This is why we’re interested to see more of her and Effie working together; it’s an unlikely partnership-of-sorts that we saw briefly in the first half of the season, but we have to imagine it’s going to be expanded moving forward.

Of course, there’s also the relationship between Diana and Tariq. What is she going to do when she realizes that her own brother Cane is the person responsible for setting Tariq up? You have to think that’s going to lead to some trouble as well.

Related – Get some more news right now when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost and what lies ahead

What do you think is coming for Diana on Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around: There are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







