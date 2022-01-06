Good Sam season 1 episode 2 spoilers: What’s next for Sophia Bush, cast

After the big premiere tonight on CBS, are you curious to learn what lies ahead on Good Sam season 1 episode 2?

It’s interesting that there isn’t a whole lot of information out there about this episode yet — save for the title here in “Natural Order.” Rather than trying to hype up too much what lies ahead on the show, clearly the network wanted to ensure all attention was on the pilot episode itself.

The point of Good Sam is to bring some of the same themes that we’ve witnessed across other medical dramas, but do a few things a little bit different here, as well. That includes the father-daughter dynamic here and the idea of having to work under someone else’s shadow. Sophia Bush’s title character has a lot of skill in her job, but there are some more roadblocks that are coming Sam’s way.

Let’s hope that ratings-wise, Good Sam also finds a way to make a splash over the next few weeks. Ironically the show is airing opposite Bush’s former show in Chicago PD, but there is a great opportunity here to take advantage of what is otherwise a quiet night of television. A Million Little Things will not be back on the air until February so with that in mind, there’s a few weeks here where Good Sam can really sweep in and take advantage of an opportunity to shine. Let’s just see what the writers have in store for us.

The only downside? Airing following The Amazing Race — it’s an incredible show, but we’re not sure that it and Good Sam share that much of an audience at all. It’s probably not the strongest lead-in that it could have when you think about some of the programming that exists elsewhere. (We should note that CBS has been wanting a successful medical show for quite some time now.)

What do you most want to see when it comes go Good Sam season 1 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







