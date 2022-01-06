Chicago PD season 9 episode 11 spoilers: The story ahead in ‘Lies’

Do you want to know a thing or two more about Chicago PD season 9 episode 11? Well, the drama starts here with the title: “Lies.” Shouldn’t that be a pretty clear sense that there’s a lot of drama coming up sooner rather than later?

Ultimately, most of this episode could prove to be about Kevin Atwater for one very reason: What’s been going on in his personal life as of late. This is a guy who has been dating someone without disclosing the full truth about who he really is. As you would imagine, this is going to be really messy. Sooner or later he’s going to have to tell the truth, right?

For a few more updates on what’s to come, remember to check out the full Chicago PD season 9 episode 11 synopsis below:

01/12/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Voight employs his new informant to help solve a tricky drug trafficking case. Atwater, who once again struggles to reconcile his personal and professional life, reaches a decision. TV-14

The story with Voight and his informant could prove interesting in itself, mostly because of one simple issue: Trust. Since this is someone reasonably new to the gig, isn’t there a good chance that this could turn out to be a disaster? If that happens, it’s going to lead to even more problems for a man who narrowly escaped a pretty intense FBI investigation not that long ago. There is likely to be some more tension coming up with Voight and Jay Halstead, as well — Hank’s had a pattern of keeping secrets and it’s going to be hard for a tiger like him to change his stripes.

As is often the case with Chicago PD, we’d say to expect at least some resolution to these stories in this episode; but also a few parts that linger in the weeks to come…

