Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC, January 5?

Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be kicking off the new year with another chapter of the story?

When you look at the totality of the network’s schedule, it is easy to imagine that you’d have a chance to see the drama back on the air. After all, the bulk of the ABC schedule is back, including many of their hit comedies! Why wouldn’t A Million Little things join them?

Well, the simple answer is that they have other plans. The show won’t be back until close to the end of February, which is confirmed in the promo below (if you haven’t seen it already). The plan here is most likely to do a big batch of new episodes in the late winter/early spring, that way the story can feel a little more continuous and less interrupted by the Olympics or various other things on the schedule. We already saw a lot of start-and-stop programming with it and most of ABC’s Wednesday lineup back in the fall.

When the show does return, we think that one of the top priorities is going to be assessing things when it comes to Maggie and Gary, who are going to be off on a trip together to Albany. It remains to be seen whether or not their relationship evolves or changes from this, and also what this means for her future with Cam if something does. Elsewhere Eddie and others will be helping Rome deal with his depression, but this may not be something he can get out of easily. It’s going to take a good bit of time and understanding, and we hope the writers explore this.

