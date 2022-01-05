Chicago Fire season 10: Why was Stella Kidd, Miranda Rae Mayo gone?

Tonight you are seeing the glorious return of Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd to Chicago Fire in a larger capacity. With that in mind, we do now have to pose the question: Why was the character gone so long in the first place?

The explanation that we’d received over the past few episodes was that Kidd was away from the Windy City working on her Girls on Fire program, which was going incredibly well to the point of her starting up multiple chapters in other cities. Yet, none of this meant that she needed to go completely silent with Severide. There was never a clear explanation for that, and it put us in a spot where we have to wonder where we’ve had to wonder what happened over the past weeks.

At least we know this entering the episode tonight: We’re not going to be seeing Stella depart Firehouse 51 again in the immediate future. The character is mentioned in synopses for the next couple of episodes, so you don’t have to worry about that. This temporary exit could be tied more or less to a creative decision to send Stella off for a while; we never got much of an inclination that Mayo was off doing something else during her character’s break.

We’ll be back tonight with a few more updates; be sure to refresh!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now

What do you want to see from Stella Kidd on Chicago Fire season 10 coming up?

Are you glad that Miranda Rae Mayo is back again on the show after the break? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







