Chicago Fire season 10 episode 11 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Fog of War’

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 11 is set to arrive on NBC next week — with that in mind, let’s first be psyched that we’re getting consecutive stories again! This is something we haven’t had since November and on paper, there’s a lot to be excited about in regards to “Fog of War.”

Just with a title like that, it’s fair to assume that this is going to be a pretty action-packed and dramatic hour of TV. It’s one that could feature a firefighter in peril, but not necessarily one from 51. For some more details, take a look at the Chicago Fire season 10 episode 11 synopsis below:

01/12/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : On a call with Station 37, a firefighter is struck by a power line and decides to lash out after her injury. Brett is visited by Scott and Amelia. Violet gets a surprise envelope. The rest of 51 enters a contest. TV-14

What we imagine happening here is that this firefighter could prove to be resentful of everyone at Firehouse 51 and blame them to some degree for what happened. This could set up one firehouse going directly at another, which is never a good thing for the city. If these two houses had to work together here, there’s plenty of reason to think that they will do so again.

As for what else is happening in this episode, isn’t it nice to see Scott and Amelia factor their way into the story again? We know that for a while, one of the reasons why the character was absent was due to the virus; it was really difficult to have such a young performer on set and there needed to be all sorts of extensive precautions taken. This is something that comes with working on a major television show in early 2022.

