The Conners season 4 episode 10 spoilers: The saga of Mark

Are you prepared for The Conners season 4 episode 10 on ABC next week? Isn’t it nice to have the series back on the air? There’s some good stuff coming up this month, but also some bad news for Mark.

At the start of this upcoming episode, let’s just say that things are looking pretty good for the character — yet, there’s a twist that shows that maybe he hasn’t been keeping up with his studies in the way that Darlene and everyone else hoped. Sure, The Conners is a comedy, but we have a good feeling that there’s a lot of drama coming around the corner here for this character.

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full The Conners season 4 episode 10 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

“Spills, Pills and The Midnight Lasagna” – The Conners celebrate Mark when he makes dean’s list at his new magnet school; but when Darlene and the family learn what he’s been doing to keep up with his classmates, it’s anything but a party. Meanwhile Jackie continues to navigate her relationship with Neville on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

When it comes to Jackie’s relationship, we expect things to go about as well as any other that we’ve seen on The Conners over the years — in other words, prepare for things to get messy. This is very much the way of things here, and we imagine that there’s going to be a tremendous amount of internal and external conflict … plus probably laughs. Where would the show be without laughs?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Conners right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Conners season 4 episode 10?

Are you glad the series is back on the air? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







