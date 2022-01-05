Cobra Kai season 4 ratings make early case for season 6 renewal

We know already that production is wrapped on Cobra Kai season 5, and we’re just waiting for a premiere date at this point.

With that in mind, why not go ahead and discuss how the Karate Kid follow-up is already making its case for a season 6? Since moving to Netflix for season 3 it has become an international hit, and the proof is in the pudding when you look at the latest viewership chart released by the streaming service.

New Cobra Kai video! – Check out all of our thoughts on the season 4 finale below, with an obvious warning for spoilers in advance here. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess and then also stay at the channel for other fantastic TV coverage.

If you look below courtesy of star William Zabka, you can see that Cobra Kai season 4 has been watched so far for more than 120 million (!) hours. When you remember that episodes of this show are shorter than a Bridgerton or a Squid Game, that is even more impressive. It’s also in the top 10 programs for the week in a whopping 83 countries, including being #1 in places like the United States, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, and Argentina. This is the sort of show that Netflix covets, since the streaming service operates on a global level in a way few others out there do. These are the rare occasions where the streamer wants to stay on board a show for a long time. (Remember, the vast majority of Netflix series are lucky to get a season 4, let alone a season 5.)

Odds are, we’ll hear something about a season 6 renewal before the end of the year; it doesn’t seem like there are any plans for season 5 to be the last one.

Related – Get some more news on Cobra Kai season 5 from Zabka

How long do you think Cobra Kai will last on Netflix with the latest ratings in mind?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







