This Is Us season 6: Have there been talks about possible spin-off?

Given that This Is Us season 6 is the final one over at NBC, it makes sense that we start thinking about spin-offs. Could there be one? Given the series’ ratings and critical acclaim, we understand why people involved behind the scenes would consider it.

As a matter of fact, creator Dan Fogelman tells Variety in a new interview that folks over 20th Television, who produce This Is Us, have indeed talked to him about a potential offshoot or something to keep this world going. Of course, that doesn’t mean that he is altogether keen on the idea.

In the end, there’s a pretty understandable reason why Fogelman isn’t that interested in the idea of a spin-off right now: He doesn’t feel like it’s needed. After all, the goal of the final season was to make sure these stories were tied up:

Once you’ve seen the completion of Season 6, the stories of these characters are told … So there is no real spinoff because [viewers will] kind of know everything. Is there another play for the show? I guess you’d never say never, but I don’t see it.

We’ll see what happens over the next few months; we’re sure that the studio will continue to inquire about it, but we can’t see Fogelman biting unless he has a really strong idea that won’t dilute the story being told here. That won’t be an easy thing to accomplish.

