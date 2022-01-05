The Amazing Race 33 video: Phil Keoghan, cast talk new season!

Tomorrow night on CBS, you’re going to have a chance to finally see The Amazing Race 33 premiere! It’s been a long time coming, and it’s clear that this show was forced to deal with more roadblocks than almost any other due to the pandemic.

Yet, kudos to the producers for finding a way to make things work! The first couple of episodes take place prior to the global health crisis and from there, things will start to shift. The video below features Phil Keoghan and some of the teams talking about the season, including their plans to make a splash right away and what makes this particular race stand out.

One thing that’s a little unique from the start here is that there is no formal starting line. Instead, the teams all kick off in their separate parts of the country before everyone converges on London. Much of the first part of the race will happen there, and they’ll take on challenges that are relevant to the culture there but also tough to complete.

When you think about it, London is the perfect entry point for an Amazing Race season for a number of different reasons. There’s no real language barrier, there are some cultural similarities, and many locations are pretty iconic. It’s an entry point, but you have to be prepared for difficult navigation, congested streets, and of course communication issues. None of these people have been in this environment before! They have to be able to turn things on quickly and focus on the task at hand — and not argue with each other. That’s easier said than done.

No matter what happens, though, we’re just thrilled to see that the Race is back in action! We’ve been waiting a long time for it…

