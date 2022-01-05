This Is Us season 6 episode 2 promo: Nicky & Sally, Malik & Deja

Next week’s This Is Us season 6 episode 2 looks to be, in some many ways, a tale of two different romances. One is already going, and the other requires a little more patience.

So where should we start things off here? Let’s get into things for Malik and Deja. We know that they’re trying to make things work despite being in different places; we also know that in the future, Deja is pregnant. Is Malik the father? That’s something we don’t have an answer to just yet but in our mind, we’re trying our best to be hopeful.

The promo below shows Deja traveling to visit Malik, who is more than thrilled to see her. They’ll have a love story that we’ll continue to see here, and it will play out alongside Nicky’s decision to go visit Sally. He’s going to show up at her door, seemingly not knowing what she is going to say to him. This could be either incredibly romantic or a total disaster. He’s going to be flanked by Rebecca and Miguel, who both have come to care about him greatly. The end of the promo does seemingly show Sally on the other side, but we’ll have to see what her reaction is.

This episode is sure to be very important to resolving a few mysteries. Take, for example, if Malik could show up in the future, and also who Nicky is eventually married to down the road.

