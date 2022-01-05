Queens season 1 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Nasty Girl Records’

Are you curious to learn a little bit more about Queens season 1 episode 10? “Nasty Girl Records,” for starters, is set to air on ABC next week. This is an episode that could contain a lot of interesting twists, but also a chance for some of the women to drive to move forward.

Just from the past few episodes alone, it’s clear that everyone has gone through a lot. This could enable them to put their best foot forward and work in order to ensure that they’re all in a better place in the weeks to come. This is of course what we’d want for some of these characters, but we’re also aware that this show lives off of some of the drama. We don’t see them wanting to move away from that at any point in the near future.

If you’re interested in scoring a few more details on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the official Queens season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Nasty Girl Records” – Putting old rivalries aside, the ladies embark on a new career venture with Zadie, aka “Lady Z.” Meanwhile, Jill faces her past while standing up to her disapproving father and Naomi encourages Zadie to demand justice on an all-new episode of “Queens,” TUESDAY, JAN. 11 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Before we get to the end of this episode, we’re sure that Zadie is going to figure out what she wants to do when it comes to demanding justice. Also, we’re still eager to see how Brianna factors into everything moving forward.

Remember now that Queens has not been renewed yet for another season. Watch live if you want to see that happen!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Queens right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Queens season 1 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for more insight that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







