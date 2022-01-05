New Amsterdam season 4 episode 12 spoilers: Max’s next move

As you get yourself set up for New Amsterdam season 4 episode 12 on NBC next week, there are a number of things to consider.

First things first, consider the totally-new place that we’re about to see Dr. Max Goodwin at in his life. He has his medical license to practice in the UK, at the same time, he’s not in a spot where he’s working alongside Helen. She wants to figure things out on her own since the system there is so radically different than back in America. She’s supportive of his path, but he has to figure out what that is. We imagine that for however long these two characters are overseas, they will work to determine what’s best and how they can best help.

For Max in particular, it’s going to be a complete change. He’s used to having the whole weight of the world on his shoulders and that’s a hard thing to adapt from.

So what will this story look like as a whole? You can take a look at the full New Amsterdam season 4 episode 12 synopsis with more details:

01/11/2022 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Helen takes the reins at NHS Hampstead Hospital while Max gets creative to help a patient in need. Reynolds reaches a decision about Dr. Malvo. Iggy and Bloom help their patients understand the underlying cause of their stress. Dr. Wilder employs more unconventional techniques. TV-14

It is nice that we continue to see some updates through in here from the New Amsterdam side of things, mostly because the show isn’t forgetting just how important this world still is. We still can’t imagine it taking place in two different cities for the rest of the season/series, but we’re excited to go on the remainder of this ride. There aren’t a whole lot of series out there quite like it!

