Is Brianna dead on Queens? Is Eve leaving ABC show?

Is Eve leaving Queens on ABC midway through season 1, and what in the world is going on with her character of Brianna? We know that there’s been some certainty when it comes to the character’s future.

Before we go too far down the rabbit hole here, let’s dive into what happened on the final episode of 2021: Brianna was shot. For a huge chunk of the episode, it looked as though the character could die; it was only in the closing seconds that we started to hear a heartbeat again, and that was a sign that she would be making it through … at least eventually.

Of course, we don’t think that this is going to be some easy road for recovery at all here. Remember that this entire story was meant to accommodate Eve’s maternity leave, so she’s going to be gone for at least a chunk of the story to come. Nonetheless, there is no evidence that she is leaving long-term and you can feel pretty hopeful about the future with that in mind. The larger concern we have right now is whether or not the ratings for Queens are good enough to bring it back for another season; that way, we can see a lot more of this character.

We are going to have some more updates when this episode airs — stay tuned for more!

